Sindh govt releases funds to education boards: Ismail Rahu

Sindh Minister for Universities, Boards and Environment Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Friday claimed that provincial government has released funds of Rs200 million to education boards of the province while remaining grant of Rs500 million would be released soon so that these education boards could be able to overcome financial constraints.

Talking to media persons after attending the science festival here at Noor Muhammad High School on Friday, the minister maintained that cause of delay of conducting HSC examinations was because of COVID-19 instead of shortage of funds. After receiving the required funds, these education boards would be able run their financial affairs, he added.

Later, addressing the ceremony, the minister vowed to make the standard of public sector education institutions at the par of private sector due to efforts of the provincial government, time was not far when these institutions would compete the private sector schools, colleges and universities.

Besides quality education in public sector education institutions, the minister informed that the provincial government has decided to appoint 46 thousand teachers on merit in order to overcome the shortage of teachers.

The minister who visited various stalls set up by the students of various schools appreciated the organizing of science festival and said such type of event would boost the ability of the future generations and they would be able to play their key role in the field of science and technology. The minister also gave shields and certificates to those students who presented best scientific projects and modules in the festival.