Pakistan, Jordan desire to enhance investment, trade ties

Islamabad and Amman have discussed ways to enhance Pakistan-Jordan trade and investment relations and mutual cooperation. This transpired during a meeting between Pakistani Ambassador to Jordan Sajjad Ali Khan and Jordanian Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez at the latter’s office on Thursday, reported Jordan News Agency (Petra). Sajjad Ali Khan said that Pakistan is “looking forward to starting new investment companies between the two friendly countries,” as he praised Pakistani-Jordanian relations in various fields. Faisal Al-Fayez expressed the Senate’s keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation as he cited “deep-rooted and strong ties” between the countries, which date back to the 1960s. In an op-ed published in The Jordan Times on Thursday, the Pakistani embassy encouraged Jordanian investment in the South Asian nation. Earlier this year, Jordanian Ambassador to Pakistan visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) to discuss a wide range of areas for further enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations between the countries.













