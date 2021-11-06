WTI remains below $80 despite surge in crude prices

Crude oil prices surged more than one percent on Friday, a day after the Opec+ sticks to its already agreed plan of controlled output increases. At 1225 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, gained $0.82 (+1.02 percent) to reach $81.36 a barrel. Similarly, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $79.81 a barrel, up by $1 (+1.27 percent).

The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $81.58 a barrel with a decrease of 2.15 percent, Arab Light was available at $78.59 with 1.31 percent decrease, and the price of Russian Sokol slipped to $80.68 with a decrease of 1.30 percent.

The Opec+ agreed on Thursday to stick to its plan to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day from December, ignoring calls from US President Joe Biden for extra output to cool rising prices. The Opec+ has been restricting supply after the coronavirus pandemic led to an evaporation

of demand.

The group said that in view of current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on its outlook, the meeting resolved to reaffirm the earlier decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of December 2021, as per the attached schedule. The White House said Washington would consider a full range of tools at its disposal to guarantee access to affordable energy after Opec+’s meeting.

Oil prices recently touched seven-year highs, but fell earlier this week on a US stocks build-up and signs that high prices may encourage more supply elsewhere. Brent is on track for a nearly 4 percent decline this week, the second straight week the contract has fallen. US oil is heading for a decline this week of nearly five percent.