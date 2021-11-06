Muhammad Saqib wins 4th Jinnah Golf Tour title at Royal Palm Club

LAHORE: The 4th Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour 2021, comprehensively conducted by Royal Palm Golf Club and Punjab Golf Association, came to a stimulating cessation at the technically superb par 72 Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course here on Friday. Muhammad Saqib of Lahore Garrison achieved victory by unveiling his playing skills and surprising his adversaries through a masterly effortthat earned him cash prize of Rs 225,000. For a golf player not used to this level of earnings, this represented a breakthrough and good compensation for the hours and hours of practice put in by him,especially in a city like Lahore where competition is severe and intense. Saqibhad scores of gross 70 in the first round, another 70 in the second round and again 70 in the thirdround. His total aggregate score for three rounds was 210, six under par and this score most certainly was meritorious and laudable for it reflected his mental strength, confidence and capability under frightfully competitive conditions.

His nearest rival and runner-up was Sunny Masih of Lahore Gymkhana who came up with a majestic and spectacular display of golfing expertise in the final round yesterday and the exceptional effort helped him to a round of gross 66 for final 18 holes and he moved many places on the leader board to a masterly finish and earned cash prize of Rs 145,500. His overall score for three rounds was 213, three under par. Another illustrious one who won a good cash prize through participation and performance in the championship was Zohaib Asif (DHA Karachi), with a three rounds score of 215 and pocketed purse of Rs 94,500. He ended up third.

Some more who deserved a mention were Mohammad Safdar (Gujranwala) with winnings of Rs.79,500 and Muhammad Imran (Defence Raya) with winnings of Rs.63,750. Suleman Akhtar of Lahore Gymkhana scored a hole in one on the par three 4th hole and was awarded Rs.50,000 by the Punjab Golf Association.At the conclusion of the championhsip, the winners were honored by Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Education, and a commendatory golf player along with Shahid Abbas, Captain Golf, and Lt Col Rana Muhammed Razzaq of the Punjab Golf Association. Shafqat Mehmood expressed a hope that Pakistan golfers would soon show their skills on the international front also.