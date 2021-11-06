Two Chinese badminton players banned for match-fixing, betting

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Chinese badminton players have been banned for two years for breaking rules on match-fixing and illegal betting, the sport’s governing body said Friday. Zhu Jun Hao fixed the outcome of a match in 2019 by intentionally losing the first game, an investigation found. He went on to win the match.The player also bet on the Orleans Masters match, according to a Badminton World Federation (BWF) panel that probed the case.He also gave inside information to an unauthorised person. Zhang Bin Rong bet on matches on 36 occasions at tournaments in China, Switzerland and France in 2019, the BWF said.These actions violated rules that ban badminton players from placing wagers on the sport.Both men, who are regional-level players, chose not to appeal.













