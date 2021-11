Tottenham’s Conte era gets off to ‘crazy’ winning start

PARIS: Antonio Conte was dished up the good and the bad in his first match in charge of Tottenham who beat Vitesse Arnhem 3-2 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday in a game which also featured three red cards. Conte took his place in the dug out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after his work permit arrived in time two days after his appointment. And after watching his side race to a three goal lead, before being pegged back then lose a man as Vitesse ended with nine men Conte told BT: “It was a crazy game. Usually I don’t like this type of game – a crazy game means anything can happen. But at the same time I think we should win and we won. We were winning 3-0 then conceded two goals we can avoid. After a red card we were in trouble. To win while suffering is good for this team, these players.”

Spurs had not mustered a single shot on target in the weekend defeat to Manchester United, which spelled the end for Nuno Espirito Santo after just four months in charge. Against Vitesse they’d conjured up two within the first 90 seconds, encouraging the fans, some draped in Italian flags to make Conte feel at home. The Italian former Inter Milan, Chelsea and Juventus boss only had to wait 14 minutes for his new side’s first goal, with Son Heung-min driving in a low angled shot from the right. Shortly after Lucas Moura, taking receipt of an inch-perfect cross from Harry Kane, clinically converted the chance, sliding the ball past the onrushing keeper Markus Schubert. The reenergized hosts were 3-0 up before the half hour, the goal awarded to Vitesse defender Jacob Rasmussen who in trying to keep out Kane’s close range shot dragged the ball over the line. Rasmussen made quick amends, heading past Hugo Lloris four minutes later.