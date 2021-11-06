Abeer quits modelling

Abeer Rizvi has left modelling industry, saying that she wants to work on other future goals. Taking to Instagram, Abeer Rizvi made the announcement that she was leaving modelling industry. She said that it was a roller coaster ride and she wanted to give a huge shout out. Abeer Ali Also thanked the people who supported her through her journey. She said that she would work on some other future goals. She also gave a message to her followers that they always should chose happiness. Last year, Abeer Rizvi was nominated for the Best Model-Female Award at 2020 Hum Style Awards. She had also worked in Sahir Lodhi’s film Raasta.













