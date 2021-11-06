‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins Best TV Series of the Year award

Turkish historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman has received the ‘best TV series of the year’ award at the Moon Life Awards 2021. The award was received by Ozge Torre, who essays the role of Bala Hatun in the drama serial, on behalf of the team. The actress turned to Instagram and shared stunning photos with the award and wrote in Turkish which reads: “We received our award on behalf of our team.

Best TV series of the year @kurulusdizisi @kurulusosman.” The drama serial is a sequel to Dirilis: Ertugrul. According to media reports, Burak Özçivit, who essays titular role in Kurulus: Osman, has won the ‘Best Actor of the Year’ award for his outstanding performance. The award ceremony was held recently in Turkey.