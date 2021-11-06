COAS, Chinese ambassador discuss regional security, Afghan peace process

Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, and Major General Yang Yang, Incoming Chinese Defence Attache to Pakistan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Friday. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed. COAS reiterated the need for convergence of efforts towards a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan in pursuit of regional stability. COAS congratulated the incoming defence attache for assuming his new appointment and appreciated efforts of his predecessor. The visiting dignitaries thanked COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.













