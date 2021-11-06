OIC envoy on Kashmir due in Islamabad tomorrow

The Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef M. Al Dobeay is scheduled to arrive here on a six-day visit from November 7-12, 2021.

Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarians Affairs Tariq Bakheet of Sudan will accompany him, besides a six-member delegation. After his arrival on Sunday morning, the envoy is likely to meet the leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

Ambassador Yousef M. Al Dobeay will also meet the top leadership of Pakistan besides Mushaal Mullick, the spouse of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik.

The delegation will also travel to Azad Jammu and Kashmir to meet the Kashmiri leadership where they will be apprised of the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and human rights abuses by Indian occupation forces.

The presentation on the legal aspect of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, meeting with Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, parliamentary committee on Kashmir, and interaction with representatives of civil society organizations are on the agenda of the delegation’s visit. Before concluding the visit on November 12, the OCI special envoy is also likely to interact with the media for a briefing on his visit.

Yousef M. Al Dobeay had also visited Pakistan in March last year when he had met Prime Minister Imran Khan, foreign minister, Kashmir affairs minister, the parliamentary committee on Kashmir, and foreign secretary.

Al Dobeay was appointed as OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir during the 14th Summit of OIC held in Makkah in May 2019.