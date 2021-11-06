KP govt to move SC against party-based LG polls

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to move the Supreme Court of Pakistan against holding party-based Village Council and Neighbourhood Council elections in the province. In a statement issued here Friday, the Provincial Minister for Information, Kamran Khan Bangash said that three each general councilors will be elected in Village and Neighbourhood councils, saying the issuance of party ticket to three candidates will create complication and confusion. Furthermore, he said that the presence of three candidates by each political party will also create confusion amongst the voters. The provincial minister said that the schedule of Local Bodies’ polls has already been announced and the implementation of the verdict of Peshawar High Court would also require amendments in Local Government Act. He said that they respect the judiciary and believe in the supremacy of law. But, the passage of amendments will take time, due to which the holding of elections as per schedule will not be possible. The provincial minister said that the provincial government has decided to utilize its legal right over the situation that emerged in wake of the decision of the high court and will use their legal and constitutional right of appeal in the apex court of the country.













