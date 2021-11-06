NH&MP crack down on irregular number plates

A campaign against irregular number plates and unauthorized police lights is in full swing on the national highways and motorways. The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have issued directives to the road users (drivers) to use valid number plates as the vehicle without unofficial number plate will not be allowed on motorways, said a statement. NH&MP directed road users that no entry would be allowed on motorways without standardized number plates. The NH&MP is committed to facilitating the public through strict enforcement of traffic laws on motorways and national highways and road safety education. About 17 million traffic violations were enforced to ensure supremacy of law on motorways and national highways. The National Highways and Motorway Police are working day and night to make road users journey safe on roads.













