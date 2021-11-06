Time for Pakistan to focus on climate adaptation

Experts Friday at a panel discussion said Pakistan needed to focus on climate adaptation measures in collaboration with all stakeholders including the corporate and private sectors along with environment conservation efforts.

The panellists, comprising experts, academia and international agencies, deliberated on panel discussion on “Glasgow and Beyond: Securing a Climate Resilient Future” organized by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Pakistan) and Pakistan Boy Scouts Association moderated by Director Governance and Policy WWF Dr Imran Saqib Khalid.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General WWF-Pakistan Hammad Naqi Khan said there was positive change in the country through active lobbing and mobilization of the policy makers on climate change.

“There are proper articles, essays and study material incorporated in the Single National Curriculum on nature, environment, degradation and conservation,” he added.

Khan said the present government was going to launch Recharge Pakistan initiative for reviving depleted wetlands to conserve floodwater and ecosystem restoration. WWF, he added was working on detailed PC-I of that project whereas the Fund was also working recharge wells project to be initiated in the urban centers of the country to revive depleting groundwater.

Country Director Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) UK Annabel Gerry said the UK was largely investing in humanitarian assistance for rehabilitation of communities devastated through natural disasters.

He said the UK was intending to increase the scale and mode of working on climate change related issues in Pakistan. “The challenge of water governance is a serious issue for Pakistan and the British government can assist the former to enhance its capacity,” she added.

She informed the participants that the UK had substantially increased its share to the global climate finance pledged by the developing countries.

Climate expert Kashamal Kakakhel presented an elaborate overview of international efforts for coping with climate change and history of financial instruments.

She added that forums like the conference of parties served as lead platform for global consensus and leadership to address environmental degradation.

There was also need to define the international climate finance, its framework and source that would channelize the availability of funding to the developing countries, she added.

She mentioned that the world acknowledged the concept of common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR) concept to harmonise the efforts between developing and developed countries for addressing environmental degradation.

Climate Activist Anam Rathor briefed the participants over the climate vulnerability of the country and importance of awareness among the local masses for adopting eco-friendly practices in their life style to stem environmental degradation.

“We all are affected due to climate change but the frontline communities that are directly facing due to drastic natural calamities like floods and droughts should be given voice for their uplift and rehabilitation,” she added.

Secretary Pakistan Boy Scouts Association Iftikhar Ahmed delivered the vote of thanks and extended his gratitude for a candid discussion on environmental conservation. The panelists were also presented mementoes at the end of the discussion.