Rs314.5m released for Waziristan, Khyber affected people

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released a fund to the tone of Rs314.5 million in head of payment of monthly cash assistance and ration to the victims of the operation in North Waziristan and Khyber districts of the erstwhile FATA, said a press release issued here on Friday.

All affected families will start receiving the assistance through their SIM Cards within one or two days.

It said that out of the total an amount of Rs.184.5 million will be distributed among 15229 victims of the North Waziristan, which is 87th installment in this connection while a ration worth Rs.130 million will also be distributed among the registered affected families of Khyber and North Waziristan districts.

According to the Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain, it was the seventh installment that is being paid to the temporary displaced people (TDPs) of North Waziristan and Khyber districts on a regular basis. He said this relief was paid to the victims regularly on a monthly basis to minimize the financial hardships of these homeless and destitute families.