UMT ranked among top 500 universities

University of Management and Technology has secured a spot on the list of top 451-500 Asian Universities by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asian University Rankings 2022. The achievement is the result of the quality education of UMT. It is also worth mentioning that UMT has been successfully ranked among top tier universities for the four consecutive years.

Director AAQIC said that UMT improved on its performance by securing 451-500 position in QS ranking. He attributed the success to the efforts of the dynamic leadership of President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Rector UMT Dr. AsifRaza, DG UMT Abid H K Shirwani, and UMT Staff, Faculty and Students.

President UMT Ibrahim HasanMurad expressed his pleasure on this milestone and said that the above-mentioned results have proved UMT a best platform for learning and cutting-edge research. He said that UMT provides distinguished learning and research opportunities in diverse fields of study. He further expressed that this landmark was accomplished by UMT through engagement and collaboration with organizations, international research networks and good relationships with employers which exposed it to much needed international attention.