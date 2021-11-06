Pakistani envoy invites Chinese NEV enterprises to invest in Pakistan

Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moinul Haque said, that new energy vehicles are an important area of cooperation between the two countries as demand for electric vehicles is increasing in Pakistan and he invited Chinese Electric Vehicle manufacturing companies to invest in the Pakistani market.

Accduring to China Economic Net, his two-day official visit to Wuhan, Ambassador Moinul Haque called on Mr. Liu Ziqing, Member of the Municipal standing committee and Secretary of the Working Committee of Wuhan at the Demonstration Zone of Wuhan new energy and smart network.

Ambassador Moinul Haque was given a detailed briefing on the development of new energy vehicles in Wuhan in the demonstration zone. He was also given a tour on a locally manufactured AI-based driverless electric bus.

Moin remarked that due to combined consistent efforts, cooperation between Pakistan and Wuhan was growing rapidly in many new areas. During the meeting, cooperation between Pakistan and Wuhan in the industrial and technological sectors was discussed.

Mr. Liu briefed the Ambassador on the immense growth potential of Wuhan city particularly in the areas of biotechnology, semiconductors, and new energy & smart network. Moreover, the demonstration zone was being developed into an auto valley.

He offered collaboration between automobile companies of the two countries in this special zone.

The Ambassador paid tribute to the brave people of Wuhan for their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and thanked the Wuhan government for looking after Pakistani students during the pandemic.

Liu recalled that during the opening ceremony of the Military Games held in Wuhan in October 2019, the Pakistani contingent was given a standing ovation by the cheering crowd in the presence of President Xi Jinping, Mr. Liu said that the people of Wuhan have a special bond of friendship with Pakistan and would like to enhance joint collaboration in diverse areas.