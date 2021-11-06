FFC holds extraordinary general meeting

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) held Extraordinary General Meeting on November 05th, 2021 while establishing a quorum of 56.81percent with representation through Video Conferencing and proxies from individual shareholders as well as from all major equity holders which included Fauji Foundation, State Life Insurance Limited, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, Atlasand representatives from various other Corporate bodies and institutions.

Brig AsratMahmood, SI(M) (Retd), Company Secretary FFC, opened the house.He apprised the shareholders of the special business to seek Shareholders’ approval notwithstanding the special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company in the EGM held on July 27, 2021. The approval is accorded in terms of Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 to assign its rights, benefits and interests in respect of any investment made in the Foundation Wind Energy-I Limited and Foundation Wind Energy-II Limited by way of subordinated loan. The shareholders unanimously approved the proposed resolution.

Chairman, Mr. Waqar Ahmed Malik and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer FFC, Mr. Sarfaraz Ahmed Rehman graced the occasion and responded to various queries from shareholders and assured FFC’s commitment to achieve higher standards of performance and to provide sustained earnings to the valued shareholders despite the challenging circumstances.