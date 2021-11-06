GUESSS Report 2021 published

The GUESSS (Global University Entrepreneurial Spirit Students’ Survey) Report 2021 has been published by GUESSS global. With participation of 58 countries, and a total of 266,943 responses, the 9th edition of GUESSS has become more international.

The main purpose of study is to assess the entrepreneurial intentions, attitudes and activities of students in participating countries. From Pakistan, 896 students across 18 different public and private sector universities participated in the survey including Foundation University Islamabad (FUI).FUI is mentioned in the report as participating university from Pakistan.