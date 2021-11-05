Govt committed on GB development: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin expressed the government’s resolve for the development and progress of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a virtual meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khursheed, the advisor reemphasized that the development of GB was the top priority of the present government.

He said the federal government was ready to support the Gilgit-Baltistan government for the provision of funds.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan apprised the advisor on the financial constraints of the GB administration during the current financial year for the timely completion of public welfare projects and to ensure good governance.

He also thanked the adviser for his support and encouragement.