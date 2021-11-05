Shehbaz Sharif calls Bilawal to discuss political situation

On Friday, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif telephoned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to talk about the emerging political situation in the country, Daily Times reported.

Apart from discussing the political issues, the two top leaders also deliberated upon the various problems being faced by the public after worst price hike in the country.

Shehbaz and Bilawal also hoped to see eye to eye on adopting a joint strategy by the opposition parties in the parliament.

Meanwhile, Bilawal maintained that the people were in pain due to the ‘lollypop’ of relief given by Imran Khan. Every passing day of the ‘selected’ government is increasing people’s problems, he added.