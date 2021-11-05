NAB halts inquiry against Pervaiz Khattak in Malam Jabba scandal

On Friday, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has halted inquiry against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and current Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak regarding Malam Jabba leasing scandal, Daily Times reported.

The accountability court in Peshawar on Friday also accepted the NAB’s plea to stop the ongoing investigation against Pervaiz Khattak.

Earlier, the NAB had launched an inquiry against Khattak, current KP CM Mahmood Khan, Atif Khan, Senator Mohsin and others in 2015 over their alleged involvement in the scandal.

An alleged illegal lease of 275 acres of Forest Department land in Malam Jabba had emerged as a mega scandal in KP.