KARACHI: On Friday, MPA Sindh Assembly Jam Owais has been remanded to police custody for three days in a case of being accused of murdering Nazim Jokhio to death for filming former’s hunting of houbara bustard along with his Arab hunters in Thatta.

Jam Owais surrendered to Malir Police last (Thursday) night although Police presented the lawmaker and his employees Haider and Mir Ali before the court and requested their physical remand for investigation.

During the hearing, the judge ordered to present a progress report in the case at the next hearing

MPA Jam Owais was nominated in FIR no 457/21 registered at the Memon Goth Police Station.

The family of deceased Nazim Jokhio had been staging protests in Thatta and Karachi against the gruesome murder.

On the National Highway, protesters burned tires and blocked roads from Karachi to Thatta and chanted slogans against the police and the Sindh government.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah had also taken notice of the protests and had directed the police to get the FIR registered as desired by Nazim’s family.

The murder

The MPA and his men allegedly tortured to death Nazim in Mamon Goth who forbade some foreigners from hunting houbara bustards and made a video of their illegal hunting.

Nazim Jokhio later uploaded the video on social media allegedly angering the foreign hunters and their influential local hosts. The PPP MPA called him at his house and tortured him, his family had claimed.

On Wednesday, the police recovered Nazim’s body from Memon Goth in Malir and got his post-mortem done.