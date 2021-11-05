Dengue fever kills six more people in Punjab, toll rises to 59 this year

LAHORE: On Friday, Punjab reported six more deaths. It also recorded 526 new cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease in the last 24 hours.

According to Provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch Lahore has reported five out of six recent deaths. Whereas, fresh 388 cases also emerged in the provincial capital, during the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 34 new cases of the viral disease were detected in Rawalpindi, 11 each in Multan and Gujranwala, nine from Faisalabad, Vehari, eight, Kasur, seven, five new cases from Hafizabad and Sialkot, and four each were reported in Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh and Nankana Sahib.

The viral disease has claimed 59 lives in Punjab in this season, said the secretary.

Punjab so far has reported 16,960 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the current season, Imran Sikandar Baloch shared.

Islamabad has also reported a surge in dengue fever cases. Other parts of the country including Sindh and KPK also reported an alarming rise in dengue cases.

Dengue fever, also known as breakbone fever, is a mosquito-borne infection that can lead to a severe flu-like illness. It is caused by four different viruses and spread by Aedes mosquitoes.

Symptoms range from mild to severe. Severe symptoms include dengue shock syndrome (DSS) and dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF). These also usually require hospitalization.

There are currently no vaccines. The best method of prevention is to avoid mosquito bites. Treatment is possible if diagnosis occurs before the patient develops DSS or DHF.