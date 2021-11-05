52 new dengue patients emerge in Islamabad, 2 die

ISLAMABAD: Two more patients of dengue fever died in Islamabad during the previous 24 hours.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia, as many as 52 new patients of the mosquito-borne disease surfaced during this period.

The death toll from dengue fever has risen to 17 after two more people died from the viral disease.

Out of the new cases, rural areas reported 27 cases while urban areas reported 25 cases, the DHO said. He added that a total of 3,985 cases have been reported in the capital in the current season.

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu. They may get severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.