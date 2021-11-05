FPCCI demands exports to Afghanistan under firm contract

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has demanded that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and customs department should enable exporters to Afghanistan to conduct their trade transactions under firm contract. Currently, exporters to Afghanistan are only allowed to trade on advanced payment basis, he added.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo reiterated that, few months back, during FPCCI Delegation’s visit to SBP and meeting with the State Bank Governor, this issue was raised and an agreement was reached in principle to allow exports to Afghanistan under Firm Contract. However, customs department is still displaying its inability to allow such arrangements; as it maintains that SBP is yet to issue a formal notification in this regard.

Nasir Khan, VP FPCCI, has emphasized that emerging import gaps in Afghanistan are presenting great opportunities for Pakistani exporters on the back of geographical contiguity brotherly relations between the two countries.