Food security policy to increase produce, benefit farmers: Mohib

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has said that the new Food Security Policy approved by the provincial cabinet will immensely help increase agriculture production and bring positive changes in lives of people and farmers. Addressing a function on the eve of the retirement of officers of Agriculture and Livestock Department on Thursday, Mohibullah Khan said that the government accords highest priorities to agriculture and livestock sectors, being the backbone of the country’s economy. He said that billions of rupees are being spent to increase the agricultural productivity and income of farmers of different crops. Despite enormous agriculture and livestock potential, he said, these key sectors were overlooked by the previous governments, resultantly they couldn’t achieve the deserved progress.













