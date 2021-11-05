KSE-100 stays north of 47,000-point mark

With increased trading activity, the KSE-100 Index rose by nearly 200 points. There was a 0.40 percent increase in the KSE-100 Index to 47,219.18 at the end of the day. Second-half gains were made after a slow start, with technology leading the way with an intra-day high of 47,242.02 on the index. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s social package, according to a report, is expected to help lower costs for the general public and regain political clout. According to the report, the package was “largely a non-event from the perspective of the equity market, with focus shifting to the next monetary policy announcement, where the consensus is building about a 50bp–100bp rise.” Murabaha financing for the import of petroleum products on deferred payment will be provided by the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (IITFFC). During this time, the all-share index volume grew from 380.56 million to 561.94 million. By Thursday, the value of shares traded had risen from Rs15.55 billion to Rs16.01 billion. There were 81.04 million shares in WorldCall Telecom, byco petroleum (30.35), and Telecard Limited XB in the top three positions (26.59 million).













