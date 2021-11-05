Bellerive named host for 2030 Presidents Cup

WASHINGTON: Bellerive Country Club, where South Africa’s Gary Player won the 1965 US Open to complete a career Grand Slam, will host the 2030 Presidents Cup, the US PGA Tour announced Wednesday. The St. Louis course has also hosted two PGA Championships, with Zimbabwe’s Nick Price winning there in 1992 and Brooks Koepka taking the 2018 title, beating Tiger Woods by two strokes at the 100th PGA. “St. Louis is a passionate and iconic sports town and one which embraces teams and events such as the Presidents Cup with tremendous enthusiasm,” US PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. Bellerive, developed by architect Robert Trent Jones and renovated twice by his son Rees Jones, will be the seventh different US layout to stage the biennial team showdown between US and non-European Internationals squads. The Americans own an 11-1-1 edge in the rivalry after a 16-14 victory in 2019 by a team with Woods as a player-captain at Melbourne, Australia. It was the eighth consecutive triumph for the US team, which drew in 2003 at South Africa and lost only in 1998 at Melbourne. The event next will be staged in 2022 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.













