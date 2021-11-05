Salma Hayek recalls how Harvey Weinstein insulted her during shooting ‘Frida’

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek has recalled how disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein insulted her appearance during the making of the 2002 film ‘Frida’. The 55-year-old actress – who previously wrote a blistering article recalling her sexual harassment experiences with the disgraced movie mogul – has recalled how she was bullied by him during the making of the 2002 biopic about the artist Frida Kahlo. Asked if she normalised Weinstein’s bullying, Salma explained: “To a degree. And I did feel all right. “OK, I would shake and it did depress me, but there was a cartoon aspect about the whole thing.” The Desperado actress continued: “When he would call me up and scream, ‘Why do you have a moustache? I didn’t hire you to look ugly!’ Salma Hayek previously claimed that Weinstein – who was jailed for 23 years in 2020 for various sex crimes against women – never assaulted her because of her friendships with Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney.













