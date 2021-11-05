Ryan Reynolds reveals the real reason he’s taking a break from acting

Ryan can’t come to the set right now, he’s busy spending time with his girls! On Monday, Nov. 1, Ryan Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s taking a break from his career to be with the women in his life. “I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family,” the Free Guy star said. “You know, you really don’t get that time back.”

In October, Ryan revealed that he would be taking a break from acting, after completing Spirited, Apple TV+’s musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. We now know it’s so he can spend time with wife Blake Lively and their three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and 2-year-old Betty.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,” the star wrote on Instagram. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer.”

He added, “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Blake chimed in with a message in the comments. “Michael Caine did it first,” seemingly referencing the veteran actor’s similar announcement earlier that week.

After his initial post, Ryan again took to his Instagram Stories to clear up any confusion about the length of his break. “A sabbatical can last anywhere from two months to a year,” his response, which was a definition for the term shared by Indeed.com.

“In general, six months is the standard length of time for a paid sabbatical. It gives you enough time and flexibility to do things such as travel, study or complete a major side project

In case there was more confusion, Ryan replaced all the words in the last part of the sentence and wrote in, “Parent.”

Last year, the proud Girl Dad opened up about his quality quarantine time with his ladies. “I like just being here with the girls,” the Hitman’s Bodyguard star said during The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I like doing the girl stuff. I try not to push gender-normative ideas on my kids as they were born, but each one, when they came out that shoot, they really wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day, so that’s what I do. This morning I made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them.”