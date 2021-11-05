Govt keeps national interest supreme: Buzdar

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss important matters including the law and order situation.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary, ACS (Home) and Principal Secretary to CM were also present.

The participants offered Fateha for the police martyrs and CM Usman Buzdar termed them a collective pride of the society who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

“Their heirs will not be left alone as police martyrs are our heroes,” he maintained.

The national interest has been kept supreme by the government and everyone will have to lend a helping hand to make Pakistan a citadel of peace and harmony in the region, added Usman Buzdar.

Pakistan will move forward by promoting unity and brotherhood; he affirmed and added that matters are resolved by following the principles of prudence, statesmanship and maturity.

Regrettably, the opposition tried to politicise the national interest and its political point-scoring is condemnable. In fact, it adopted an improper attitude while acting recklessly, the CM added.

Punjab cabinet meeting postponed: The provincial cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday has been postponed and a new date will be announced later on.

CM condoles death of senior journalist: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has consoled the death of senior journalist Qudratullah Chaudhary and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

In a statement, the CM paid tribute to the journalistic contribution of diseased Qudrutullalh Chaudhry added that an era had come to an end. Late Qudrutullah Chaudhry promoted responsible journalism and his services will be remembered till late, he added.

Parliamentarians call on CM: MNAs Ahmad Hussain, Muhammad Afzal and Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena MPA called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him of their constituencies’ problems and other issues.

The CM issued directions for resolution of the problems adding that the nation had unwavering trust in the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The PM has announced a historic Rs120 billion package to support 20 million families; he continued and pointed out that such a huge package had never been announced, earlier to provide substantial relief to the masses.

“The people will be fully benefited from this package;” he added and regretted that the opposition had limited its democratic role to the extent of criticism. The opposition parties have done nothing in their respective tenures, he said.

The opposition leaders could only issue routine statements as they don’t have any public welfare agenda; the CM lamented and maintained that the opposition was trying to push back the country. The PTI-led government will continue with its public service agenda and the critics will be left behind, the CM concluded.

The parliamentarians maintained that the district development package would ensure balanced development adding that the CM has always given respect to the assembly members and strived to solve the problems of their constituencies.

Koh-e-Suleman residents get passport facility: As a result of the personal interest of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the facility of issuance of the national passport has also been provided to residents of Koh-e-Suleman tehsil in the regional passport office Taunsa Sharif. Earlier, they had to go to the regional passport office in DG Khan for the said purpose. A circular has been issued by DG Immigration and Passports and the locals have thanked the CM for providing this facility.