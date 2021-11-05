Pak, Chinese varsities cooperate for quality CPEC development

The Pakistani and Chinese universities have decided to cooperate for promoting high-quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to Gwadar Pro, Universities in Pakistan and China can cooperate in engineering and IT to promote high-quality development of the second phase of CPEC.

It is necessary for Pakistan and China to strengthen cooperation in youth vocational training and skills development, and Jiangxi University of Science and Technology (JXUST) can provide assistance in this regard, which will help provide skilled labor for the special economic zones and industrialization.

The above remarks were expressed by Dr. Amjad Magsi, former Acting Director Pakistan Study Center, University of the Punjab, who was invited by the Center for Pakistan Studies of JXUST to give an online academic lecture titled “China-Pakistan Relations in the New Era” on Monday.

He also talked about enhancement of scholarships preferably for under-developed areas of Pakistan.

Pakistani universities can help the Chinese learn Urdu, Persian Arabic and regional languages of Pakistan, which will promote the industrialization of CPEC.

Underscoring the need to further broaden the basis of Pak-China friendship to enhance the people to people relationship, Dr. Magsi opined that focusing more on cultural relationships, especially the art and literature, was need of the hour.

“Both the friends with very rich traditions in art and literature have vast potential to further and widen the foundations of the lasting friendship.

Students from North East University are studying in Punjab University at PhD level. China can send more students to study in Pakistan for languages, international relations, history, art, etc.”

JXUST has close cooperation with the University of the Punjab. In 2016, the Confucius Institute, co-established by JXUST, was put into use in University of Punjab.

Over the years, the Confucius Institute has cultivated many Chinese language talents in Punjab and contributed to the local economic and social development.

With the influence and support of the University, the Center for Pakistan Studies of JXUST has been committed to the political, economic, and cultural studies of China and Pakistan, and promoting academic and cultural exchanges between researchers of the two countries.