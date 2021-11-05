Ruthless accountability in AJK to start soon: Niazi

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Thursday reiterated his popularly-elected government’s resolve to turn the state into true developed and prosperous region in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. He was talking to Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq and Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas who called on him in the State metropolis.

The AJK leaders reviewed and discussed various political and governmental affairs prevailing in the State.

Niazi continued that mega development package for Azad Jammu and Kashmir will usher in new era of progress and bring prosperity in the region through creating employment opportunities for the people including the jobless educated youth in the state. The prime minister revealed that impartial but naked accountability process would soon be launched in Azad Jammu Kashmir in the light of the recommendations of the Committee set up for launching due amendment in the Accountability Act of the State in order to net and bring to the justice those involved in corruption, malpractices and irregularities.

The prime minister added that the Accountability Bureau will be strengthened and made functional. Niazi said tourism will be given status as an industry to bring the state on the path of development and prosperity.

He said the potential of tourism and hydro will be utilized to enhance the state revenue and will create jobs for the people at local level.

Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said a new era of development and prosperity was being launched in Azad Jammu Kashmir in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.