Khattak felicitates PMSA for inducting new vessel

Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak Thursday felicitated Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) for induction of new maritime patrol vessel PMSS KOLACHI built in Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW).

Addressing as chief guest on the occasion of vessel’s commissioning ceremony, the minister appreciated the enthusiasm and dedication of M/S CSTC, PMSA and KS&EW teams during construction and induction of the ship despite severe adverse conditions of COVID-19, said a news release.

Pervez Khattak expressed his satisfaction over the enhanced capabilities of the ship specially helicopter landing deck, which would not only increase the reach of PMSA but would also help in effective fulfillment of roles and tasks assigned to PMSA

Minister for Defence highlighted that successful completion of such a mega project in tough times of coronavirus was a testimony of strong friendly relations between the two countries i.e., Pakistan and China.

He appreciated the role of PMSA not only for the law enforcement but also for safeguarding maritime economic interests of the country. Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib HI(M), Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, during his welcome address highlighted that in response to evolving maritime challenges, law enforcement imperatives and national obligations, a capacity enhancement plan proposed by PMSA had subsequently been approved by the federal government.