NA speaker, deputy felicitate Hindu community on Diwali

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday felicitated the Hindu parliamentarians and community on the occasion of Diwali. Expressing warm felicitations to the Hindu community, the speaker said Pakistan was the abode of believers of different religions and civilizations.

He said festivals of all religious sects in the country were celebrated with full vigor and enthusiasm. He also appreciated the services of the Hindu community in the prosperity and development of the country. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri congratulated the Hindu members of the National Assembly and appreciated the services of the Hindu community for national development, unity and solidarity.