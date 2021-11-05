1,634 apartment POLs issued to govt employees

The Ministry of Housing and Works has issued 1,634 Provisional Offer Letters (POLs) of apartments to government employees for the Kashmir Avenue Apartment Scheme, G-13, Islamabad.

Out of the total, 784 POLs were of A-Category and 850 of B-Category, an official of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) told APP.

The official said the provisional allotment of 184 allottees had been cancelled due to non-payment of dues. 69 were of Category-A, while 115 one of the Category-B.

He said the transfer of Kashmir Avenue (G-13) apartments would be made subject to clearance of outstanding dues not less than 23 percent of the total cost of apartment, allocation of apartment number through balloting and verification of service particulars from respective departments of the allottees. The official said the ground breaking of 56 Kanals land for housing project was held in April, 2019 by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the project was aimed at providing housing facilities to the federal government employees.