KP LG polls to be held as per schedule: PEC

Director Provincial Election Commission Khushhal Zada Thursday said the local government elections would be held as per the schedule as announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Commenting on the court’s decision to hold party-based elections, he categorically said the provincial election commissioner had no intention to challenge the decision, rather the elections of Village and Neighborhood Councils would be held as per the schedule. It is to be mentioned here that KP government spokesman Kamran Bangash told a press briefing the other day that the court decision to hold party-based elections would make it difficult to issue party tickets to the candidates. He said a four-member committee of the provincial ministers would raise the issue with the Election Commission and would also chalk out future strategy.













