Sindh, Hubei sign MoU for sister-province relationship

China’s Hubei province on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sindh province of Pakistan for the establishment of a sister-province relationship.

Ambassador Moinul Haque had a meeting with Mr. Wang Zhonglin, Governor of Hubei Provincial People’s Government and appreciated the signing of an agreement on the establishment of a sister-province relationship between Sindh and Hubei provinces.

According to Gwadar Pro, during the event, congratulatory video messages of Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, and China’s Counsel General in Karachi were also played.

The Ambassador conveyed his sincere appreciation to the Governor for his support for China-Pakistan friendship. He noted that together with the friendship square inaugurated in the morning, the sister-province/city relationship signed today would open a new chapter of cooperation in diverse fields.

He also thanked the Governor for organizing a number of events to celebrate the 70 years of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties including a grand thematic light show on the Yangtze River. The Ambassador thanked the Governor for making excellent arrangements and warm hospitality during his visit to Wuhan.

He paid tribute to the courage and resilience of the people of Hubei and Wuhan for securing the first victory against the Covid-19 battle, he said that Hubei held a special place in the hearts of the Pakistani people.

The Ambassador also appreciated the Hubei-based enterprises like China Gezhouba Corporation and China Three Gorges which had played a significant role in the infrastructure development and energy security of Pakistan.

He also mentioned the thousands of Pakistani students were studying in local universities and serving as a cultural bridge between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Wang said that China and Pakistan were All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and our iron-clad friendship enjoyed strong support and consensus of our leaders.

During the last 70 years, both countries stood in solidarity with each other and worked closely to strengthen and deepen their bilateral relations.

On the establishment of the sister-province relationship between Hubei and Sindh, he expressed confidence that it would lead to pragmatic cooperation in the fields of education, science and technology, technical and vocational training, and people-to-people exchanges.

It is to be noted that the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moinul Haque on a three-day visit to Wuhan where several MoUs were signed between different institutions of Wuhan city and Pakistan, including Sister City Relations between Wuhan and Karachi, Yichang and Haripur, Yiling and Kahuta and China-Pakistan friendship square inaugurated.