A Crushing Defeat

Stepping inside the T20 World Cup as hot favourites, Indian XI soon lost their charm as they crashed back-to-back. However, what should have sealed their return ticket to New Delhi is being widely acclaimed as a hail-mary-pass to make the last four. A 66-run drubbing on the shoulders of the tournament’s highest total. India’s first win sounds a little too historic, a little too good to believe.

That the Blue bats fired blisteringly high is likely why their scorecard is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Social media is abuzz with controversial moments from the match while cricket fans are strongly suspect the smell of foul play. Hilarious theories are being thrown left, right and centre will full steam. Some say Afghans fell short after being suckled mouth-watering IPL contracts. Others suggest there were wads of cash involved. But conspiracy or not, there’s no denying the half-hearted performance from a team being touted among the strongest contenders for the spectacular trophy. The very Blue Men who had failed to raise any eyebrows thus far gave a mammoth 210-run target. Blessings of Lady Luck? On the other end of the bargain stood a fierce bowling lineup that decided to just stand watching on Wednesday. Catches were being dropped here, there and everywhere. Lead spinners walked away wicketless as Indian players smashed the bowlers all around the field.

Those with a soft corner for Blue Birds may call Afghanistan out for being under the cosh but their lack of interest could not be more crystal clear. From openers to middle-rankers, none of the batsmen seemed to be in the chase. Newbies taking seasoned players in early overs to Rashid Khan being sent back for nought, Afghan team resembled a row of sitting ducks waddling their way to the barrel. To top the innings off, visuals of Indian captain Virat Kohli mouthing strategies to his counterpart at the opening toss has, definitely, sealed the deal. Remember when Afghanistan Cricket Board thanked New Delhi for a “debt (that) can never be repaid,” validating our eastern neighbour’s crowing bluster of polishing them in the art of the gentlemen’s game? Was this embarrassing defeat, then, a gesture to make even? India may have secured another day to fight for its survival but Nabi and Co.’s lacklustre performance has raised some hard-hitting questions. The moving sight of a tearful Nabi had rallied fans around the globe for him. It would now be hard defending his love for a sport his friends claim to risk anything and everything for. *