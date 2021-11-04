4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi, adjacent areas

SUJAWAL: On Thursday morning an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude jolted coastal areas of Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts of Sindh.

Moreover, the earthquake tremors were jolted Sujawal, Chohar Jamali, Mirpur Bathoro, Jati, New Challi, Pakistan Chowk and other adjacent coastal areas.

Furthermore, according to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located 50 kilometers in the southwest of Badin at the depth of 17 kilometers.

People came out of their homes and shops in panic amid tremors. No losses of life have been reported in the moderate-intensity earthquake.