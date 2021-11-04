CAA issues licenses to four private airlines including Kashmir Air

On Thursday, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted licenses to four new private airlines including Kashmir air to promote the tourism in the country, Daily Times reported.

All private airlines announced to launch flights from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to tap the country’s tourism potential in first phase. In second phase, flights would be operational from tourist spots like Gilgit Baltistan, Mohenjodaro, Skardu and Ghandara.

New Airlines include Kashmir Air, Alwair Airways, ASSL Air and North Air. These airlines will use helicopters, fixed-wings and rotary-wing planes for flights.