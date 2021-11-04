PIA decides to start direct flights to Chinese city of Xi’an

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday has decided to operate direct flights to the Chinese city of Xi’an for those who want to travel directly, Daily Times reported.

The PIA has set Nov 06 date for its direct flight from Islamabad to Xi’an. Initially, two weekly flights will be operated from Islamabad to Xi’an.

However, the Chinese authorities have limited the number of flights from Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to sources, after Islamabad, the PIA has also sought permission from the Chinese authorities for operating direct flights to China from Lahore.