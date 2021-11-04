PM expresses felicitations to Hindu community on eve of Diwali

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed felicitations on the eve of Diwali to the Hindu community in Pakistan, Daily Times reported.

The premier took to Twitter and wished the Hindu community a happy Diwali. On the other hand, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also wished Diwali to those celebrating.

Meanwhile, the Hindu community is celebrating “Diwali” a festival of lights on Thursday.

The community in Pakistan will light up earthen lamps in the night and fireworks will also be exhibited to celebrate the festival.

In Sindh, apart from Karachi, Hindu communities living in Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Jamshoro, Badin, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur and other cities.