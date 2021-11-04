ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Pakistan Peoples Party has been in power in Sindh for 13 consecutive years, but it could not even issue health cards to the people of the province.

Giving his reaction over a statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the Sindh government has not contributed to the ration support program.

The governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir were issuing health cards to the people of the respective areas.

In addition, they were contributing about 65 percent in the ration support program, he said