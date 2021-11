On Thursday morning, unknown motorbike riders killed a police constable in Fateh Jang, Daily Times reported.

The constable has been identified as Asim Ishaq who was on duty at the police city check post and martyred while he was on patrol.

A huge contingent of police led by Attock District Police Officer Rana Shoaib run to the spot and cordoned off the whole area. He maintained that teams have been raised and the attackers will be traced very soon and will be brought to justice.