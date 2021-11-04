On Thursday, according to the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has reported 19 more coronavirus deaths and 580 fresh cases in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

After adding the fresh 580 cases, the number of total infections stands at 1,275,158. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,496.

Moreover, a total of 43,901 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 580 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.32 percent.

Statistics 4 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,901

Positive Cases: 580

Positivity %: 1.32%

Deaths : 19

Patients on Critical Care: 1247 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 4, 2021

However, as of yesterday, 554 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now reach 1,224,085.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 22,577. The number of patients in critical care was 1,247.

Furthermore, 470,978 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 440,678 in Punjab, 178,318 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,107,022 in Islamabad, 33,280 in Balochistan,34,489 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,392 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.

On the other hand, inbound air travel in Pakistan will operate at “full quantum” from November 10 owing to the downward trend in coronavirus cases, the National Command and Operation Centre announced.