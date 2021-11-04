ATC indicts MNA Ali Wazir, 10 others in sedition case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi indicted on Wednesday Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and MNA Ali Wazir and 10 others in a sedition case pertaining to the delivery of hate speech against state institutions at a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth, a private TV channel reported.

The judge of ATC-XII framed charges against Ali and other accused, namely Noorullah Tareen, Baseerullah, Ahsanullah, Sher Ayoub Khan, Muhammad Sher Khan, Javed Raheem, Muhammad Tahir alias Qazi Tahir, Ibrahim Khan, Naimatullah alias Adil Shah and Muhammad Sarwar.

Police had booked Ali and several of the party’s leaders – including PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, MNA Mohsin Dawar, M Shafi and Hidayatullah Pashteen – for sedition, inciting the public to wage war against the state and using derogatory language against security forces at the Sohrab Goth rally on December 6, 2020. At the last hearing, an ATC in Karachi had declared Pashteen, Dawar and two others proclaimed offenders in the case.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the court quoted the prosecution as saying that police had received information on December 6 last year that the persons accused in the case, along with around 1,800-2,000 PTM supporters, were making preparations for a rally at a ground opposite Al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth “without getting requisite permission … [from the relevant] department”.

The prosecution said that subsequently, the accused, as well as the proclaimed offenders, delivered speeches at the rally. “Such speeches were recorded […] and translated, which revealed that those hate speeches were against armed forces, civil armed forces, the institutions of Pakistan, state of Pakistan and a community,” the court order noted the prosecution as claiming. It added that the intention behind the speeches was to “conspire, promote and instigate racial [and] ethnic violence [between] different groups and communities of Pakistan, and […] to initiate [a] war against Pakistan”.