Senate body approves bill for access to heritage sites

The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday unanimously approved the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2021 (Insertion of Article 38A) regarding identification, preservation, conservation, restoration, and access for all to National Heritage Sites of Pakistan with some editorial changes.

According to the bill, the State should identify and declare National Heritage Sites and take appropriate measures for preservation and conservation of National Heritage Sites, ensure access for all to the National Heritage Sites, take all necessary measures against all human and natural dangers to which these are exposed. The Senate body met here under the Chairmanship of Syed Ali Zaffar.

Saadia Abbasi while explaining the rationale behind amendment said that “Pakistan is endowed with a large number of ancient sites and historic structures which comprise its National Heritage.