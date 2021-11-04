President pays tribute to martyred troops of N Waziristan, Bajaur and Kurram

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday telephoned the families of the soldiers martyred in the terrorist attacks in Bajaur, North Waziristan and Kurram district and paid tribute to their valour. The President spoke to the families of Lans Naik Mudassar, Sepoy Jamshed Khan and Sepoy Samad Khan who were martyred on October 20 in Bajaur. President Alvi also called the families of Sepoy Asad and Sepoy Asif, who were martyred on October 26 in firing by terrorists in Kurram district. He telephoned the families of martyrs of North Waziristan including Sepoy Ramzan Khattak and Sepoy Rohail Hussain, martyred on October 26. The president paid glowing tributes to the men in uniform who sacrificed their lives for the homeland. He prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of elevated ranks to the souls of the martyrs and patience to their families.













