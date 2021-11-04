Balochistan starts projects for women empowerment

Balochistan government has initiated multiple projects to empower and facilitate women in the province to bring improvement and channelize their talent for development.

The provincial government kicked off construction of women business incubation centers and women bazaars at Quetta, Khuzdar, Kharan, Loralai and Gwadar with the aim to support women to set up their businesses, enhance their entrepreneurship skills and overcome the challenges being faced by them in the market. The Balochistan government has decided to set up an economic empowerment fund for women at the cost of Rs 500 million which would provide financial assistance and make them self-sufficient, an official source told APP.

The government has launched Balochistan Gender Equality and Women Empowerment Policy 2020-24.

The government has also announced a special internship programme for graduated girls at the cost of Rs 3.4 million. The government has also initiated a training programme to encourage more women entrepreneurs to participate in business activities.